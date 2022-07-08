ADVISORY JAPAN-ABE/USA-BIDEN-EMBASSY --TIMINGS TBC

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 8 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY JAPAN-ABE/USA-BIDEN-EMBASSY

REUTERS

JUL 08

8 de Julio de 2022

Biden signs condolence book at Embassy of Japan

Start: 08 Jul 2022 18:06 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2022 18:12 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden signs the condolence book at the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

