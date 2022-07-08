ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/BLINKEN

Blinken joins G20 Foreign Ministers for a meeting in Bali
Start: 08 Jul 2022 04:56 GMT
End: 08 Jul 2022 04:59 GMT
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to join G20 Foreign Ministers for a meeting in Bali and hold bilateral talks on the sidelines.
SCHEDULE: (TIMINGS APPROX)
0100GMT - European quad meeting (pool only, no local access)
0200GMT - G20 Foreign Minister Meeting opening (bureau covers)
0210GMT - G20 FMM first session (closed)
0435GMT - Meeting with Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi (pool, no local access)
0530GMT - Meeting with Indian FM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
0700GMT - G20 FMM second session (closed)
0930GMT - Trilateral meeting with Korea and Japan (pool, no local access)
1030GMT - Meeting with Argentina FM Santiago Cafiero (pool, no local access)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND
DIGITAL: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Indonesia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com