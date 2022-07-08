ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/BLINKEN

Blinken joins G20 Foreign Ministers for a meeting in Bali

NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to join G20 Foreign Ministers for a meeting in Bali and hold bilateral talks on the sidelines.

SCHEDULE: (TIMINGS APPROX)

0100GMT - European quad meeting (pool only, no local access)

0200GMT - G20 Foreign Minister Meeting opening (bureau covers)

0210GMT - G20 FMM first session (closed)

0435GMT - Meeting with Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi (pool, no local access)

0530GMT - Meeting with Indian FM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

0700GMT - G20 FMM second session (closed)

0930GMT - Trilateral meeting with Korea and Japan (pool, no local access)

1030GMT - Meeting with Argentina FM Santiago Cafiero (pool, no local access)

