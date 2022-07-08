ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/BLINKEN

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 8 de Julio de 2022
REUTERS

JUL 08

8 de Julio de 2022

Blinken joins G20 Foreign Ministers for a meeting in Bali

Start: 08 Jul 2022 04:56 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2022 04:59 GMT

NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to join G20 Foreign Ministers for a meeting in Bali and hold bilateral talks on the sidelines.

SCHEDULE: (TIMINGS APPROX)

0100GMT - European quad meeting (pool only, no local access)

0200GMT - G20 Foreign Minister Meeting opening (bureau covers)

0210GMT - G20 FMM first session (closed)

0435GMT - Meeting with Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi (pool, no local access)

0530GMT - Meeting with Indian FM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

0700GMT - G20 FMM second session (closed)

0930GMT - Trilateral meeting with Korea and Japan (pool, no local access)

1030GMT - Meeting with Argentina FM Santiago Cafiero (pool, no local access)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

