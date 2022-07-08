COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 8 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY 0445-JAPAN-ABE/MOMENT

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 08

8 de Julio de 2022

MOMENT: Japan's former Prime Minister Abe getting shot

Start: 08 Jul 2022 06:39 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2022 06:41 GMT

NARA PREFECTURE, JAPAN - MOMENT: Japan's former Prime Minister Abe getting shot

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No use Japan and internet/These pictures cannot be rebroadcast on cable or communications satellite services in Japan without prior agreement/Cannot re-use after 30 days from transmission without permission from NHK. Digital: No use Japan and internet/These pictures cannot be rebroadcast on cable or communications satellite services in Japan without prior agreement/Cannot re-use after 30 days from transmission without permission from NHK.

Source: NHK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

