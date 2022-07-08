ADVISORY 0426-JAPAN-ABE/HOSPITAL

Aerials of former Japan PM Abe being transported by helicopter after being shot

Start: 08 Jul 2022 06:25 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2022 06:28 GMT

NARA PREFECTURE, JAPAN - Aerials of former Japan PM Abe being transported by helicopter after being shot

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No use Japan, CNN&CNNI/CNBC and NBC cannot rebroadcast Japan without prior agreement with TBS. BBC WORLD must on-screen courtesy TBS if pictures to be shown on cable or communications satellite services in Japan/Cannot re-use after 30 days from transmission without permission from TBS. Digital: No use Japanese websites.

Source: TBS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com