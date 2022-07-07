ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MEDAL

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients
Start: 07 Jul 2022 18:00 GMT
End: 07 Jul 2022 19:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients, including gymnast Simone Biles, former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, late U.S. Senator John McCain, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, former U.S. Senator Alan Simpson, and actor Denzel Washington.
