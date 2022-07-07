ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MEDAL

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 7 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

REUTERS

JUL 07

7 de Julio de 2022

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients

Start: 07 Jul 2022 18:00 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2022 19:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients, including gymnast Simone Biles, former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, late U.S. Senator John McCain, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, former U.S. Senator Alan Simpson, and actor Denzel Washington.

Reuters

