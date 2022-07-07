COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/FOREIGN MINISTERS

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 07

7 de Julio de 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers gather in Bali for a hybrid meeting

Start: 08 Jul 2022 01:00 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2022 02:35 GMT

BALI, INDONESIA - Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) economies gather in Indonesia's Bali for a hybrid meeting and attend the opening ceremony.

SCHEDULE:

0120-0200GMT - Foreign ministers arrivals

0205-0230GMT - Opening ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: BAHASA INDONESIA OR ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

