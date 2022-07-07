ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/FOREIGN MINISTERS

G20 Foreign Ministers gather in Bali for a hybrid meeting
Start: 08 Jul 2022 01:00 GMT
End: 08 Jul 2022 02:35 GMT
BALI, INDONESIA - Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) economies gather in Indonesia's Bali for a hybrid meeting and attend the opening ceremony.
SCHEDULE:
0120-0200GMT - Foreign ministers arrivals
0205-0230GMT - Opening ceremony
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Indonesia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: BAHASA INDONESIA OR ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com