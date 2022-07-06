ADVISORY USA-JULYFOURTH/SHOOTING-STATE ATTORNEY --TIME APPROX

State's Attorney speaks after Crimo's court appearance

Start: 06 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS - Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart speaks to members of the media outside Lake County Court House, following a bond hearing for Robert E. Crimo III, a 21-year-old man accused in the Highland Park parade shooting.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Hearing

TBA GMT - Lake County State's Attorney media availability

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com