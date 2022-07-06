COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-JULYFOURTH/SHOOTING-HARRIS--U.S. NETWORK POOL--

REUTERS

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits site of deadly shooting in Chicago

Start: 06 Jul 2022 00:06 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2022 00:21 GMT

HIGHLANDPARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the site of a shooting which killed seven people attending a Fourth of July parade and where dozens of others were injured.

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

