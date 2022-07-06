ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-GRINER-TRIAL

U.S. basketball star Griner back in Russian court on drug charges
Start: 07 Jul 2022 10:30 GMT
End: 07 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - Live from outside the Moscow region court that continues to hear case against U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis. Reuters will have one camera outside the court gates for police vans arriving and another from the court lobby monitoring Griner arriving inside the building.
SCHEDULE:
1130GMT session starts - witnesses give testimony
