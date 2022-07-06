COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-GRINER-TRIAL

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 06

6 de Julio de 2022

U.S. basketball star Griner back in Russian court on drug charges

Start: 07 Jul 2022 10:30 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - Live from outside the Moscow region court that continues to hear case against U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis. Reuters will have one camera outside the court gates for police vans arriving and another from the court lobby monitoring Griner arriving inside the building.

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT session starts - witnesses give testimony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

