ADVISORY VIETNAM-RUSSIA/

Sergei Lavrov meets Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son

Start: 06 Jul 2022 02:45 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2022 03:20 GMT

HANOI, VIETNAM - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son before meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Meeting with Vietnamese FM Bui Thanh Son

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vietnam

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com