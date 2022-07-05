ADVISORY USA-JULYFOURTH.SHOOTING-HARRIS

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits site of deadly shooting in Chicago
Start: 05 Jul 2022 23:50 GMT
End: 06 Jul 2022 00:05 GMT
HIGHLANDPARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the site of a shooting which killed seven people attending a Fourth of July parade and where dozens of others were injured.
