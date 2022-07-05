COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 5 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/EDUCATION --TIMINGS APPROX--

REUTERS

JUL 05

5 de Julio de 2022

Harris speaks at National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting

Start: 05 Jul 2022 21:31 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2022 22:31 GMT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly. McCormick Place Convention.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

