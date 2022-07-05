ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/EDUCATION --TIMINGS APPROX

Harris speaks at National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting
Start: 05 Jul 2022 21:31 GMT
End: 05 Jul 2022 22:31 GMT
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly. McCormick Place Convention.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand
DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com