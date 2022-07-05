COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 5 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MEDAL

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 05

5 de Julio de 2022

Biden awards Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers

Start: 05 Jul 2022 15:15 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2022 16:15 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden awards Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers who fought in Vietnam War: Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous), Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Maj. John J. Duffy.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Fue ayudante de campo casi 10 años, sacó campeón al Lille y tendrá el mayor desafío de su carrera en PSG: el perfil de Christophe Galtier

Fue ayudante de campo casi 10 años, sacó campeón al Lille y tendrá el mayor desafío de su carrera en PSG: el perfil de Christophe Galtier

La estrella del tenis Nick Kyrgios fue acusado de violencia de género por su ex pareja

Tuvo una violenta pelea con Gallardo, fue ayudante de campo casi 10 años y rompió la hegemonía del PSG: el perfil de Christophe Galtier

Cayó la banda de ladrones que le robó a Ronaldo y desvalijó las mansiones de otros famosos en la costa del Mediterráneo

París Saint Germain presentó a Christophe Galtier como nuevo DT: “No voy a revolucionar el vestuario”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Usuarios revivieron cuando Jolette fue aplaudida por cantar bien “Cielo Rojo” 14 años después de ‘La Academia’

Usuarios revivieron cuando Jolette fue aplaudida por cantar bien “Cielo Rojo” 14 años después de ‘La Academia’

Alejandra Guzmán buscará reconciliarse con Frida Sofía: “Algún día despertará”

Ana Martín demostró ser gran fan de Rubí de La Academia y envió un mensaje en redes que se volvió viral

Daniel Bisogno supuso que a acusaciones de violencia doméstica contra Ricky Martin podrían ser por dinero

Rafaella Carrà: su rechazo a Hollywood, la negativa a Frank Sinatra, el número maldito que jamás en su vida pronunció

TENDENCIAS

10 comandos para buscar en Google como un experto

10 comandos para buscar en Google como un experto

Por qué los perros persiguen a los gatos y cómo evitarlo

Alucinaciones olfativas: cómo son las secuelas del COVID que distorsionan los olores

Procrastinación: qué nos dice nuestro cerebro de las actitudes dilatorias y cómo superarlas

La increíble historia del corredor más famoso del mundo que el comunismo quiso sumergir en el olvido

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Fue ayudante de campo casi 10 años, sacó campeón al Lille y tendrá el mayor desafío de su carrera en PSG: el perfil de Christophe Galtier

Fue ayudante de campo casi 10 años, sacó campeón al Lille y tendrá el mayor desafío de su carrera en PSG: el perfil de Christophe Galtier

La actriz Carolina Ramírez criticó al gobierno Duque: “Y la plata de la paz? Se la “mecatiaron” en cositas?”

Profeco: cuáles son los alimentos para gato que cumplen con lo que prometen en su etiquetado

Andrea San Martín y Sebastián Lizarzaburu niegan ruptura tras rumores de infidelidad por parte de ambos

Usuarios revivieron cuando Jolette fue aplaudida por cantar bien “Cielo Rojo” 14 años después de ‘La Academia’