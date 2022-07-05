ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MEDAL

Biden awards Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers
Start: 05 Jul 2022 15:15 GMT
End: 05 Jul 2022 16:15 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden awards Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers who fought in Vietnam War: Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous), Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Maj. John J. Duffy.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.
DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com