COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 5 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWISS

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 05

5 de Julio de 2022

Second day of Ukraine recovery conference

Start: 05 Jul 2022 06:24 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2022 14:30 GMT

GENEVA - Switzerland hosts a conference on Ukraine recovery in Lugano. The conference will address the priorities, methods and principles of reconstruction, as well as what form reconstruction may take in the areas of infrastructure, the economy, the environment and social issues. URC2022 will also consist of a pledging element.

SCHEDULE

0630GMT - 0820GMT Statements by countries and head of institutions

0840GMT - 0920GMT Closing plenary

1015GMT News conference

1200GMT - 1430GMT Economic forum on recovery

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SWISS FOREIGN MINISTRY DEPARTMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El equipo español que apuesta por la inteligencia artificial y la digitalización para pelear contra las potencias de Europa

El equipo español que apuesta por la inteligencia artificial y la digitalización para pelear contra las potencias de Europa

El “Doctor” García descartó su salida o la de Martinoli de TV Azteca

El video que captó la pelea de Checo Pérez con Hamilton y Charles por el podio en Gran Bretaña

Mientras una multitud despidió a Julián Álvarez de River Plate, Gallardo planea un cambio para recibir a Vélez por la Libertadores

¿La bomba del mercado de pases? En España aseguran que Cristiano Ronaldo negocia con el Barcelona

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rafaella Carrà: su rechazo a Hollywood, la negativa a Frank Sinatra, el número maldito que jamás en su vida pronunció

Rafaella Carrà: su rechazo a Hollywood, la negativa a Frank Sinatra, el número maldito que jamás en su vida pronunció

Cómo se lleva Raúl Araiza con la novia de su hija Camila

Christian Nodal ya le dice “te amo” a Cazzu y las críticas se desataron

Cuál es la película más vista en HBO Argentina este día

Cómo nació la rivalidad entre María Antonieta Pons y Ninón Sevilla

TENDENCIAS

Procrastinación: qué nos dice nuestro cerebro de las actitudes dilatorias y cómo superarlas

Procrastinación: qué nos dice nuestro cerebro de las actitudes dilatorias y cómo superarlas

La increíble historia del corredor más famoso del mundo que el comunismo quiso sumergir en el olvido

Cuáles son los beneficios del uso de condimentos y especias

La sequía prolongada eleva el riesgo de diarrea en niños menores de 5 años, según un estudio

Cómo funciona la bicicleta eléctrica que no tiene rayos en sus ruedas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Cínico, mentiroso, engañabobos”: Vicente Fox arremetió contra AMLO por confrontación con las iglesias

“Cínico, mentiroso, engañabobos”: Vicente Fox arremetió contra AMLO por confrontación con las iglesias

Japón denunció una nueva incursión de naves chinas en sus aguas

Zelensky apuesta a la reconstrucción de Ucrania sirva para convertir al país en el más libre de Europa

Perrito zapatea al ritmo de un huayno con su amo y se vuelve viral

Cayó “el Neri”, cabecilla que disputaba el mando de La Plaza en Guaymas, Sonora