ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWISS

Second day of Ukraine recovery conference

Start: 05 Jul 2022 06:24 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2022 14:30 GMT

GENEVA - Switzerland hosts a conference on Ukraine recovery in Lugano. The conference will address the priorities, methods and principles of reconstruction, as well as what form reconstruction may take in the areas of infrastructure, the economy, the environment and social issues. URC2022 will also consist of a pledging element.

SCHEDULE

0630GMT - 0820GMT Statements by countries and head of institutions

0840GMT - 0920GMT Closing plenary

1015GMT News conference

1200GMT - 1430GMT Economic forum on recovery

