Martes 5 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY FRANCE-ISRAEL/MACRON-LAPID

REUTERS

JUL 05

5 de Julio de 2022

Macron welcomes Israel's Lapid in Paris

Start: 05 Jul 2022 13:30 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2022 14:30 GMT

PARIS, FRANCE - French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid. Macron and Lapid are expected to give statements afterwards.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT Macron welcomes Lapid

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

