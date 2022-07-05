ADVISORY FRANCE-ISRAEL/MACRON-LAPID

Macron welcomes Israel's Lapid in Paris
Start: 05 Jul 2022 13:30 GMT
End: 05 Jul 2022 14:30 GMT
PARIS, FRANCE - French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid. Macron and Lapid are expected to give statements afterwards.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT Macron welcomes Lapid
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com