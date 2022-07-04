ADVISORY USA-JULYFOURTH/SHOOTING-GOVERNOR

Governor speaks after shooting in Chicago suburb

Start: 04 Jul 2022 22:38 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2022 23:38 GMT

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES – Governor gives press conference after shooting was reported at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb Highland Park.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com