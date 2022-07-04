COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 4 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY USA-JULYFOURTH/SHOOTING-GOVERNOR

REUTERS

JUL 04

4 de Julio de 2022

Governor speaks after shooting in Chicago suburb

Start: 04 Jul 2022 22:38 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2022 23:38 GMT

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES – Governor gives press conference after shooting was reported at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb Highland Park.

Reuters

