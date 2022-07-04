ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWISS --UPDATED LOCATION

Switzerland hosts a conference on Ukraine recovery in Lugano

Start: 04 Jul 2022 08:45 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

LUGANO - Switzerland hosts a conference on Ukraine recovery in Lugano. The conference will address the priorities, methods and principles of reconstruction, as well as what form reconstruction may take in the areas of infrastructure, the economy, the environment and social issues. URC2022 will also consist of a pledging element.

SCHEDULE

0900GMT - 0930GMT Arrivals

0930GMT - 1000GMT Official welcome

1130GMT - 1200GMT Opening plenary, addresses by Swiss President Ignazo Cassis and Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (via video)

