COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 4 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWISS --UPDATED LOCATION--

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 04

4 de Julio de 2022

Switzerland hosts a conference on Ukraine recovery in Lugano

Start: 04 Jul 2022 08:45 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

LUGANO - Switzerland hosts a conference on Ukraine recovery in Lugano. The conference will address the priorities, methods and principles of reconstruction, as well as what form reconstruction may take in the areas of infrastructure, the economy, the environment and social issues. URC2022 will also consist of a pledging element.

SCHEDULE

0900GMT - 0930GMT Arrivals

0930GMT - 1000GMT Official welcome

1130GMT - 1200GMT Opening plenary, addresses by Swiss President Ignazo Cassis and Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (via video)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SWISS FOREIGN MINISTRY DEPARTMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La peña del Athletic Bilbao con el nombre de Bielsa que funciona en un bar y debió cumplir una regla innegociable del argentino: “Somos los locos del Loco”

La peña del Athletic Bilbao con el nombre de Bielsa que funciona en un bar y debió cumplir una regla innegociable del argentino: “Somos los locos del Loco”

Se formó en Ferrari y llegó a la Fórmula 1 con USD 35 millones: la historia Guanyu Zhou, protagonista del terrible accidente en Silverstone

Marcelo Gallardo sorprendió y suspendió la conferencia de prensa luego de la caída de River Plate ante Huracán

El mensaje de Checo Pérez después del GP de Gran Bretaña: “No hay que rendirse”

De la mala salida de Franco Armani a los serios desajustes defensivos: los errores de River Plate en la derrota ante Huracán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ricardo Salinas Pliego respondió y prometió que investigará presunto acoso sexual en La Academia

Ricardo Salinas Pliego respondió y prometió que investigará presunto acoso sexual en La Academia

Al Pacino, Depardieu, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum y su pasado en común como trabajadores sexuales

Thalía compartió su terapia para superar el duelo de la muerte de su abuela

Yrma Lydya, Fernando del Solar y Susana Dosamantes: la teoría de que las muertes suelen ser “de tres en tres”

Bellas Artes homenajeará la trayectoria de Silvia Pinal, la llamada última diva del cine de oro mexicano

TENDENCIAS

El cansancio frecuente puede ser una señal de anemia

El cansancio frecuente puede ser una señal de anemia

La ciencia detrás del olfato: ¿puede el olor definir quiénes son nuestros amigos?

Piel joven “sin exagerar” y rellenos con efecto natural: las 5 claves de los tratamientos estéticos más buscados

Bajo peso, sobrepeso u obesidad: ¿la protección de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 depende de la masa corporal?

Netflix: 7 funciones para manejar como todo un profesional la plataforma

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Fiscalía de Oaxaca encontró los cuerpos de 3 migrantes en San Francisco Ixhuatán

Fiscalía de Oaxaca encontró los cuerpos de 3 migrantes en San Francisco Ixhuatán

EEUU registró protestas tras la divulgación de video en el que un hombre afroamericano recibe múltiples disparos por la policía

En la frontera entre China y Rusia se forjan nuevos lazos contra Estados Unidos por la guerra en Ucrania

La NASA denunció el programa espacial militar de China y advirtió que uno de sus objetivos es “apoderarse” de la Luna

Ciberpiratas: la nueva amenaza de los mares