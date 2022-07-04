COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 4 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWISS-OPENING-CEREMONY

REUTERS

JUL 04

4 de Julio de 2022

Switzerland hosts a conference on Ukraine recovery in Lugano

Start: 04 Jul 2022 10:29 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2022 10:37 GMT

LUGANO - Swiss President Ignazo Cassis and Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (via video) address the opening plenery for Ukraine recovery conference in Lugano.

SCHEDULE

1130GMT - 1200GMT Opening plenary, addresses by Swiss President Ignazo Cassis and Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (via video)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

