Lunes 4 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN JOHNSON

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 04

4 de Julio de 2022

British PM Johnson's statement to Parliament

Start: 04 Jul 2022 14:15 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2022 15:15 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give a statement to parliament on the outcome of the recent G7 and NATO summits, as well as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

