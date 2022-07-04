ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/

France expects government reshuffle

Start: 04 Jul 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2022 15:00 GMT

PARIS - The French government expects to name at least three new ministers, including for health and seas, to replace those who lost in legislative elections.

SCHEDULE

1400G ministers arriving - AP for AG Pool Live

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com