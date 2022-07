ADVISORY USA-JULYFOURTH/

U.S. celebrates Independence Day with a fireworks display

Start: 05 Jul 2022 00:30 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A 3-CAMERA MIXED LIVE - ONE NEAR THE LINCOLN MEMORIAL, ONE NEAR IWO JIMA MEMEORIAL AND A THIRD WHICH WILL BE VIEW OF THE WHITE HOUSE - PLS NOTE THE WHITE HOUSE CAMERA IS MUTE

==

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. shows its stars and stripes with a fireworks display in Washington DC on Independence Day.

SCHEDULE:

0109GMT 05/07 - scheduled start of fireworks in Washington DC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / POSS PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com