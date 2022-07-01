ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/BIDEN

Biden discusses reproductive rights with governors

Start: 01 Jul 2022 17:00 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2022 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden convenes a virtual meeting with Governors to discuss efforts to protect access to reproductive health care

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com