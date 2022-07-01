COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 30 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY HONGKONG-ANNIVERSARY/INAUGURATION

REUTERS

JUL 01

30 de Junio de 2022

China's Xi attends Hong Kong handover anniversary celebration

Start: 01 Jul 2022 01:56 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of Hong Kong, as the Chinese ruled city celebrates the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: GOVERNMENT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

