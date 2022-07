French airport workers go on strike

Start: 02 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

ROISSY- French airport workers go on strike, days before families are expected to take their holiday vacations. The workers are demanding higher salaries as inflation hits France.

