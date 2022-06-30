ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-GRINER-TRIAL

U.S. basketball star Griner in Russian court on drugs charges

Start: 01 Jul 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - Live from a Moscow region court as it convenes to hear the case against U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Live outside the court for Griner's arrival

0900GMT - Court session starts. Judge will decide at the start of the hearing whether a live signal can be provided from inside the court.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com