ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU

Ursula von der Leyen addresses the Ukrainian parliament

Start: 01 Jul 2022 06:25 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the Ukrainian parliament following the EU's decision to grant the country candidate status to join.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - von der Leyen address

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com