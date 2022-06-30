COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY HONG-KONG/ANNIVERSARY

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 30

30 de Junio de 2022

President Xi's visit to Hong Kong

Start: 30 Jun 2022 05:45 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLS SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

HONGKONG-ANNIVERSARY - President Xi's visit to Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of its handover to China.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: GOVERNMENT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

