ADVISORY FRANCE-AUSTRALIA/

Jueves 30 de Junio de 2022
30 de Junio de 2022

Macron welcomes Albanese at Elysee Palace

Start: 01 Jul 2022 10:45 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose new Labor government looks to repair relations strained last year when Australia scrapped a French submarine deal.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT Macron welcomes Albanese at Elysee Palace, followed by joint declaration

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

