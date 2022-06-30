ADVISORY FRANCE-AUSTRALIA/

Macron welcomes Albanese at Elysee Palace

Start: 01 Jul 2022 10:45 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose new Labor government looks to repair relations strained last year when Australia scrapped a French submarine deal.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT Macron welcomes Albanese at Elysee Palace, followed by joint declaration

