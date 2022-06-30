ADVISORY FRANCE-AUSTRALIA/

Macron welcomes Albanese at Elysee Palace
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose new Labor government looks to repair relations strained last year when Australia scrapped a French submarine deal.
1100GMT Macron welcomes Albanese at Elysee Palace, followed by joint declaration
