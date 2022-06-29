ADVISORY PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/INAUGURATION

Philippines swears in Ferdinand Marcos Jr as new president
Start: 30 Jun 2022 01:55 GMT
End: 30 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Inauguration ceremony of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the 17th president of the Philippines.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - Marcos expected to greet Duterte at the presidential palace and heads to the national museum
0230GMT - inauguration ceremony starts, followed by military parade
0400GMT - Marcos expected to take oath as next president and gives a speech
0600GMT - Marcos returns to presidential palace and meets with cabinet members
