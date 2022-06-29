ADVISORY PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/INAUGURATION

Philippines swears in Ferdinand Marcos Jr as new president

Start: 30 Jun 2022 01:55 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Inauguration ceremony of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the 17th president of the Philippines.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Marcos expected to greet Duterte at the presidential palace and heads to the national museum

0230GMT - inauguration ceremony starts, followed by military parade

0400GMT - Marcos expected to take oath as next president and gives a speech

0600GMT - Marcos returns to presidential palace and meets with cabinet members

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: RTVM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Philippines

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH/FILIPINO SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com