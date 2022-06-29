ADVISORY NATO-SUMMIT/STOLTENBERG

NATO'S Stoltenberg holds news conference after Madrid summit
Start: 30 Jun 2022 10:10 GMT
End: 30 Jun 2022 11:15 GMT
MADRID - NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg holds news conference after second and final day of the Madrid NATO summit with Ukraine on top of the agenda
SCHEDULE:
1015GMT - Stoltenberg news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: HOST BROADCASTER
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com