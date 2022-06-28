ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/TRUCK-MEXICO NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 28 de Junio de 2022
REUTERS

JUN 28

28 de Junio de 2022

Diplomats hold newser at Mexican consulate in San Antonio

Start: 28 Jun 2022 21:56 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2022 21:56 GMT

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Diplomats at the Mexican consulate in San Antonio conduct a news conference on the human trafficking incident in which more than 50 people died into a container truck.

