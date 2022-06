Swedish PM holds news conference during Madrid NATO summit

Start: 28 Jun 2022 15:45 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2022 15:49 GMT

MADRID: Sweden´s Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson holds news conference at the end of a fourway meeting with Turkey and Finland leaders.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SWEDISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com