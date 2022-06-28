ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/WORKING SESSION

Scholz hosts the G7 summit's final working session
Start: 28 Jun 2022 08:30 GMT
End: 28 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS NO USE DIGITAL - PLEASE SEE SEPARATE EVENT FOR DIGITAL ONLY
==
KRUEN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit's final working session at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - G7 summit's final working session
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use German speaking countries (Germany, Austria & Switzerland)
DIGITAL: No use
Source: HOST BROADCASTER
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com