ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/WORKING SESSION

Martes 28 de Junio de 2022
REUTERS

JUN 28

28 de Junio de 2022

Scholz hosts the G7 summit's final working session

Start: 28 Jun 2022 08:30 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

KRUEN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit's final working session at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle.

0830GMT - G7 summit's final working session

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use German speaking countries (Germany, Austria & Switzerland)

DIGITAL: No use

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

