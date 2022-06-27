COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 27 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-AMBASSADOR

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 27

27 de Junio de 2022

Harris swears in new ambassador to Ukraine

Start: 27 Jun 2022 21:55 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2022 22:45 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS LIVE MAY CHANGE TO TAPE REPLAY - MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES**

---

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Ambassador Bridget Brink as the new Ambassador to Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los millones detrás de la separación de Gerard Piqué y Shakira: a cuánto asciende la fortuna de cada uno y los bienes en común

Los millones detrás de la separación de Gerard Piqué y Shakira: a cuánto asciende la fortuna de cada uno y los bienes en común

Boris Johnson: “Las mujeres no pueden nacer con un pene”

Eduardo Salvio definió su futuro lejos de Boca Juniors

Novak Djokovic comenzó su defensa del título en Wimbledon: las mejores jugadas en el triunfo ante Kwon

Los saludos de Messi desde una pileta en Ibiza y el caos que generó con Luis Suárez a la hora del almuerzo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Acapulco Shore 10: videos filtrados revelarían acercamientos de Jawy Méndez a Isa Castro y Fer Moreno

Acapulco Shore 10: videos filtrados revelarían acercamientos de Jawy Méndez a Isa Castro y Fer Moreno

Cuál es la canción más sonada en Apple Argentina este día

Usuarios reportaron que el canal de Yordi Rosado fue censurado durante su última entrevista con “La Corneta”

Los mejores podcast de Apple Argentina para escuchar este día

Johnny Depp estudia su regreso a “Piratas del Caribe”: la millonaria oferta que lo tienta tras el juicio con Amber Heard

TENDENCIAS

El HomePod de Apple volverá al mercado con nuevas funciones

El HomePod de Apple volverá al mercado con nuevas funciones

Dos de cada 10 personas no saben que tiene VIH: lanzan una campaña para promover el acceso al diagnóstico

Twitter ya trabaja en ser una SuperApp

Argentina es el país sudamericano donde más creció el consumo de cocaína, según un informe de la ONU

Detectan qué personas actúan como “incubadoras” de nuevas variantes del coronavirus

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Diego Bertie: “Amar bien es difícil, en la sociedad existe mucho odio”

Diego Bertie: “Amar bien es difícil, en la sociedad existe mucho odio”

Marcelo Ebrard continuará en confinamiento por COVID-19: “Sigo positivo”

Barristas de Sporting Cristal increparon al presidente Joel Raffo en La Florida

Un grupo de hackers venezolanos obtuvo más de 5 mil archivos confidenciales del régimen de Maduro

La colombiana María Camila Osorio se retiró en la primera ronda de Wimbledon por lesión