ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/OUTREACH

Scholz welcomes leaders of the G7 outreach program

Start: 27 Jun 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

KRUEN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes the heads of states and governments of the G7 outreach program including India, Indonesia, South Africa and others. The official welcome is followed by a joint group photo of the G7 leaders and the outreach guests.

