ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/GERMANY -- NO USE GERMAN SPEAKING COUNTRIES ----UPDATED RESTRIX-- NO USE DIGITAL

Lunes 27 de Junio de 2022
Agencias

REUTERS

JUN 27

27 de Junio de 2022

Scholz hosts G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle

Start: 27 Jun 2022 10:30 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

KRUEN, GERMANY - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle, the same venue his predecessor Angela Merkel chose in 2015.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states hold a video call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy

1030GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states and their guests of the G7 Outreach program hold a working session and lunch - photo opportunity

1200GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states and the partners of the G7 Outreach pose for a family photo

1330-1515GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states and the partners of the G7 Outreach program hold a second working session

1530GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement on the second day of the G7 summit

1630GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member convene for a working dinner :: OFFICAL PHOTO ONLY

TIME TBC - Bilateral meetings of the heads of state and government of the G7 member states tba

Reuters

