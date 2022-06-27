ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/GERMANY -- NO USE GERMAN SPEAKING COUNTRIES ----UPDATED RESTRIX-- NO USE DIGITAL

Scholz hosts G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle
-----
KRUEN, GERMANY - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle, the same venue his predecessor Angela Merkel chose in 2015.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states hold a video call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy
1030GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states and their guests of the G7 Outreach program hold a working session and lunch - photo opportunity
1200GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states and the partners of the G7 Outreach pose for a family photo
1330-1515GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states and the partners of the G7 Outreach program hold a second working session
1530GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement on the second day of the G7 summit
1630GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member convene for a working dinner :: OFFICAL PHOTO ONLY
TIME TBC - Bilateral meetings of the heads of state and government of the G7 member states tba
