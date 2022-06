ADVISORY NATO-SUMMIT/PROTESTS--POSSIBLE ONLY

Protesters stage anti-NATO rally in Madrid

Start: 26 Jun 2022 09:43 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2022 09:56 GMT

MADRID - Protesters march from Atocha station to Plaza Espana ahead of a NATO summit, to be held on June 28 and 30 in Madrid.

