ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/GERMANY -- NO USE GERMAN SPEAKING COUNTRIES/RESTRIX UPDATED

KRUEN, GERMANY - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle, the same venue his predecessor Angela Merkel chose in 2015.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT APPROX - Arrival of G7 leaders at Munich airport

0830GMT - U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a bilateral meeting

0900GMT - European Council President Charles Michel holds news conference a day before start of G7 summit in Bavaria

0945GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states and their partners walk towards the venue Elmau castle

1000GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes the heads of state and government of the G7 member states and their partners

1030GMT - Walk by the heads of state and government of the G7 member states and their partners through the premises

AFTER THE WALK - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states hold their first working session. - photo opportunity

1230GMT - Family photo of the heads of state and government of the G7 member states walk to towards the venue

1245GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement on the first day of the G7 summit

1300-1415GMT - - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states hold a second working session (NOT OPEN/ AVAILABLE LIVE)

1600-1800GMT -- The heads of state and government of the G7 member states hold a third working session - photo opp at start

1800GMT - Cultural program for the heads of state and government of the G7 member attend a cultural performance (NOT OPEN/ AVAILABLE LIVE)

