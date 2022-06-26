COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 26 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/GERMANY -- NO USE GERMAN SPEAKING COUNTRIES/RESTRIX UPDATED --

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 26

26 de Junio de 2022

Scholz hosts G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle

Start: 26 Jun 2022 07:37 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2022 08:58 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: THE RESTRICTION FOR THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN UPDATED TO "NO USE DIGITAL" --

KRUEN, GERMANY - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle, the same venue his predecessor Angela Merkel chose in 2015.

===

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT APPROX - Arrival of G7 leaders at Munich airport

0830GMT - U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a bilateral meeting

0900GMT - European Council President Charles Michel holds news conference a day before start of G7 summit in Bavaria

0945GMT - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states and their partners walk towards the venue Elmau castle

1000GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes the heads of state and government of the G7 member states and their partners

1030GMT - Walk by the heads of state and government of the G7 member states and their partners through the premises

AFTER THE WALK - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states hold their first working session. - photo opportunity

1230GMT - Family photo of the heads of state and government of the G7 member states walk to towards the venue

1245GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement on the first day of the G7 summit

1300-1415GMT - - The heads of state and government of the G7 member states hold a second working session (NOT OPEN/ AVAILABLE LIVE)

1600-1800GMT -- The heads of state and government of the G7 member states hold a third working session - photo opp at start

1800GMT - Cultural program for the heads of state and government of the G7 member attend a cultural performance (NOT OPEN/ AVAILABLE LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use German speaking countries (Germany, Austria & Switzerland)

DIGITAL: No use digital

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Mató a su esposa e hijo, se suicidó y destapó el horror de la lucha libre: el crimen de Chris Benoit y el misterio de Wikipedia

Mató a su esposa e hijo, se suicidó y destapó el horror de la lucha libre: el crimen de Chris Benoit y el misterio de Wikipedia

Así está el mercado de pases de la selección argentina de cara al Mundial de Qatar 2022

Brasil-Argentina, un partido sin sentido, una cuestión de poder

Alma Ibarra, la boxeadora mexicana que libró un secuestro y busca ser campeona indiscutida

Los mejores memes de JC Chávez por la victoria de Arigameplays en la Velada del Año 2

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El Theremin: el instrumento que revolucionó la historia de la música y pocos conocen

El Theremin: el instrumento que revolucionó la historia de la música y pocos conocen

Las Kardashians: el radical cambio físico de Kim y Khloé que generó un debate viral

Internauta de Monterrey mostró que su calculadora se derritió por dejarla en su auto

Muertes, violencia y denuncias de abuso sexual: Glee, la serie que de ser inspiradora se convirtió en maldita

Fan tiró a Fher de Maná en el escenario al intentar hacer que la cargara

TENDENCIAS

Las mejores 71 fotos del premio internacional L´Óreal - Unesco “Por las mujeres en la ciencia” en París

Las mejores 71 fotos del premio internacional L´Óreal - Unesco “Por las mujeres en la ciencia” en París

El ramen y la conquista de los paladares argentinos: cuáles son los mejores lugares para degustarlo

El lenguaje del amor: las personas que expresan afecto en el estilo preferido de su pareja tienen relaciones más sólidas

Sony intentó crear la realidad virtual en 1996: conozca las gafas que inventaron para ello

Películas para entender cómo funciona la Inteligencia Artificial

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El Congreso de Ecuador suspendió la sesión convocada para intentar destituir a Guillermo Lasso

El Congreso de Ecuador suspendió la sesión convocada para intentar destituir a Guillermo Lasso

Obispo de Zacatecas fue detenido por civiles armados e instó a tener cuidado: “No quiero mártires”

Denuncian “el vergonzoso silencio” de los eurodiputados ante la masacre de cristianos en Nigeria: “Europa reniega de sí misma”

El régimen de Daniel Ortega cruzó otra línea y encarceló por primera vez a un cura

Dos represas financiadas por China amenazan los glaciares y la biodiversidad de Argentina