COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 26 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/FAMILY PHOTO-SCHOLZ

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 26

26 de Junio de 2022

Scholz hosts the G7 summit, family photo

Start: 26 Jun 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2022 13:30 GMT

KRUEN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - Family photo of the heads of state and government of the G7 member states walk to towards the venue

1245GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement on the first day of the G7 summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL /GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Mató a su esposa e hijo, se suicidó y destapó el horror de la lucha libre: el crimen de Chris Benoit y el misterio de Wikipedia

Mató a su esposa e hijo, se suicidó y destapó el horror de la lucha libre: el crimen de Chris Benoit y el misterio de Wikipedia

Así está el mercado de pases de la selección argentina de cara al Mundial de Qatar 2022

Brasil-Argentina, un partido sin sentido, una cuestión de poder

Alma Ibarra, la boxeadora mexicana que libró un secuestro y busca ser campeona indiscutida

Los mejores memes de JC Chávez por la victoria de Arigameplays en la Velada del Año 2

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El Theremin: el instrumento que revolucionó la historia de la música y pocos conocen

El Theremin: el instrumento que revolucionó la historia de la música y pocos conocen

Las Kardashians: el radical cambio físico de Kim y Khloé que generó un debate viral

Internauta de Monterrey mostró que su calculadora se derritió por dejarla en su auto

Muertes, violencia y denuncias de abuso sexual: Glee, la serie que de ser inspiradora se convirtió en maldita

Fan tiró a Fher de Maná en el escenario al intentar hacer que la cargara

TENDENCIAS

Las mejores 71 fotos del premio internacional L´Óreal - Unesco “Por las mujeres en la ciencia” en París

Las mejores 71 fotos del premio internacional L´Óreal - Unesco “Por las mujeres en la ciencia” en París

El ramen y la conquista de los paladares argentinos: cuáles son los mejores lugares para degustarlo

El lenguaje del amor: las personas que expresan afecto en el estilo preferido de su pareja tienen relaciones más sólidas

Sony intentó crear la realidad virtual en 1996: conozca las gafas que inventaron para ello

Películas para entender cómo funciona la Inteligencia Artificial

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Denuncian “el vergonzoso silencio” de los eurodiputados ante la masacre de cristianos en Nigeria: “Europa reniega de sí misma”

Denuncian “el vergonzoso silencio” de los eurodiputados ante la masacre de cristianos en Nigeria: “Europa reniega de sí misma”

El régimen de Daniel Ortega cruzó otra línea y encarceló por primera vez a un cura

Dos represas financiadas por China amenazan los glaciares y la biodiversidad de Argentina

El Theremin: el instrumento que revolucionó la historia de la música y pocos conocen

Las Kardashians: el radical cambio físico de Kim y Khloé que generó un debate viral