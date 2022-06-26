ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/FAMILY PHOTO-SCHOLZ

Scholz hosts the G7 summit, family photo

Start: 26 Jun 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2022 13:30 GMT

KRUEN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - Family photo of the heads of state and government of the G7 member states walk to towards the venue

1245GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement on the first day of the G7 summit

