Sábado 25 de Junio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEPARTURE

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 25

25 de Junio de 2022

Biden departs for G7 in Germany

Start: 25 Jun 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2022 13:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden departs Washington D.C. to attend the G7 summit in Germany and then the NATO summit in Madrid.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Fue una joven figura del tenis femenino y denunció que fue acosada sexualmente: "Tuve al menos 30 incidentes"

Laura Bozzo arremetió contra Christian Nodal tras ver su nuevo look: "No es ni la sobra de lo que era"

Por qué es importante dormir para aprender y crear recuerdos a largo plazo, según Harvard

Crece el repudio internacional por las condenas de la dictadura cubana contra los artistas Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara y Maykel Castillo

