ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

JUN 25

25 de Junio de 2022

Biden signs Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law

Start: 25 Jun 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2022 12:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE - THIS EVENT MAY INCLUDE BIDEN DEPARTURE FOR G7

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden sign gun-safety legislation, S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law.

1250GMT - U.S. President Joe Biden departs Washington D.C. to attend the G7 summit in Germany and then the NATO summit in Madrid.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

