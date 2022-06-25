ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/LOS ANGELES-VIGIL

Vigil held in response to Supreme Court ruling

Start: 25 Jun 2022 02:57 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2022 03:09 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Abortion rights supporters will hold a vigil in West Hollywood following the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and decades of precedent that guaranteed the right to an abortion nationwide.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com