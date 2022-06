ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/LOS-ANGELES-AERIALS

Aerials showing protests in Downtown LA

Start: 25 Jun 2022 01:50 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

LOS ANGELES,CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES : Aerials showing protests in Downtown LA, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

Source: ABC AFFILIATE KABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com