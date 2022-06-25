COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY NORWAY-SHOOTING/PM

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 25

25 de Junio de 2022

Norwegian Prime Minister news conference on Oslo shooting

Start: 25 Jun 2022 13:02 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2022 14:02 GMT

OSLO – Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere holds news conference after a gunman went on a rampage in a gay bar and surrounding streets in Oslo earlier on Saturday, killing two people and seriously injuring 10.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No commercial use. No resales

DIGITAL: No commercial use. No resales

Source: Norwegian Government Security and Service Organisation

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Norway

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/NORWEGIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

