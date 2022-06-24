COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Junio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 24

24 de Junio de 2022

Donald Trump holds a rally in Mendon, Illinois

Start: 25 Jun 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

MENDON, IL, UNITED STATES - Donald Trump holds a rally in Mendon, Illinois.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT 26/06 - Rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

