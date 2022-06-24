COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 24 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/BIDEN --NEW SOURCE/RESTRICTIONS--

REUTERS

JUN 24

24 de Junio de 2022

Biden reacts to court ruling that overturns Rowe v. Wade

Start: 24 Jun 2022 16:30 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2022 17:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Biden is expected to react to the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade, the ruling that had legalized abortion in the United States.

Reuters

