ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/GERMANY-PROTESTS -- APPROX TIMINGS // INTERRUPTIBLE

Viernes 24 de Junio de 2022
JUN 24

24 de Junio de 2022

Protests against the G7 summit in Munich

Start: 25 Jun 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2022 14:00 GMT

MUNICH - Protests against the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle in Munich. Police expected thousands of demonstrators to march through the Bavarian capital after holding a rally.

Reuters

