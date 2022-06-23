ADVISORY COMMONWEALTH-SUMMIT/JOHNSON-NEWSER

UK PM Johnson holds newser in Kigali at CHOGM
Start: 24 Jun 2022 11:45 GMT
End: 24 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
KIGALI - British prime minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
