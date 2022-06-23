ADVISORY COMMONWEALTH-SUMMIT/JOHNSON-NEWSER

UK PM Johnson holds newser in Kigali at CHOGM

Start: 24 Jun 2022 11:45 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

KIGALI - British prime minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

=========

SCHEDULE

1200GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: None

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Rwanda

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com