Jueves 23 de Junio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY COMMONWEALTH-SUMMIT/JOHNSON-NEWSER

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 23

23 de Junio de 2022

UK PM Johnson holds newser in Kigali at CHOGM

Start: 24 Jun 2022 11:45 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

KIGALI - British prime minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

SCHEDULE

1200GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: None

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Rwanda

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

