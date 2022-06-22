COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/PUTIN-TAPE REPLAY TBC-

REUTERS

JUN 22

22 de Junio de 2022

Putin leads a memorial ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Start: 22 Jun 2022 08:45 GMT

End: 22 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin lead a memorial ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall, laying down a wreath in memory of World War Two victims.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

