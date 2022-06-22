ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/PUTIN-TAPE REPLAY TBC

Putin leads a memorial ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Start: 22 Jun 2022 08:45 GMT
End: 22 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin lead a memorial ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall, laying down a wreath in memory of World War Two victims.
