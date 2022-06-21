ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

U.S. House panel public hearing on Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot
Start: 21 Jun 2022 17:31 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2022 18:31 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives' select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021 holds public hearings on the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters.
++Witnesses:
Panel 1
Hon. Rusty Bowers, Arizona House Speaker
Hon. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State
Mr. Gabriel Sterling, Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer
---
Panel 2
Ms. Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker
