COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS--

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 21

21 de Junio de 2022

U.S. House panel public hearing on Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot

Start: 21 Jun 2022 17:31 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2022 18:31 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives' select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021 holds public hearings on the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters.

++Witnesses:

Panel 1

Hon. Rusty Bowers, Arizona House Speaker

Hon. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State

Mr. Gabriel Sterling, Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer

---

Panel 2

Ms. Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] VIDEO AND THIRD-PARTY VIDEO. NO USE IN EDITS OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] VIDEO AND THIRD-PARTY VIDEO.

DIGITAL: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] VIDEO AND THIRD-PARTY VIDEO. NO USE IN EDITS OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] VIDEO AND THIRD-PARTY VIDEO.

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Qatar 2022 se convirtió en el primer Mundial en lograr la certificación internacional de sustentabilidad

Qatar 2022 se convirtió en el primer Mundial en lograr la certificación internacional de sustentabilidad

América hace oficial fichaje de ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez: “Tranquilos azulcremas, ya soy águila”

El sorprendente augurio de una leyenda del fútbol italiano sobre Di María: “En la Serie A, sería como Maradona”

Tensión e incertidumbre en el aire: el avión privado de Neymar aterrizó de forma obligada por un desperfecto técnico

Un ex futbolista del Real Madrid reveló que entrenaba ebrio y contó los trucos para que no lo descubrieran

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Manelyk negó romance con Carlos Speitzer tras besarse en vivo: “Cero es mi tipo”

Manelyk negó romance con Carlos Speitzer tras besarse en vivo: “Cero es mi tipo”

Carlos Arenas se despidió del matutino ‘Sale el Sol’: “Aprendí a ser mucho más humilde”

Roberto Carlo y el “clóset mediático”: la representación LGBT+ en medios tradicionales de comunicación

Los mejores memes que dejó el regreso de Julión Álvarez a Spotify

Lucerito Mijares heredó los encantos de su padre y así lo mostró sobre el escenario

TENDENCIAS

Un estudio reveló cómo el aislamiento social disminuye las capacidades cerebrales

Un estudio reveló cómo el aislamiento social disminuye las capacidades cerebrales

Para qué sirve un monitor gaming 4K

Alertan del derretimiento veloz de los glaciares periféricos de Groenlandia y su aporte al aumento del nivel del mar

iOS 16 permitirá saltar la confirmación de no ser un robot en la web

Un medicamento para la epilepsia podría causar discapacidades en niños hasta dos generaciones

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Por una tragedia familiar, estrella del Deportes Tolima se perderá la final de Liga BetPlay

Por una tragedia familiar, estrella del Deportes Tolima se perderá la final de Liga BetPlay

Continúan en alerta roja algunos municipios del Valle de Cauca por el invierno

Jair Bolsonaro confundió dos guerrillas latinoamericanas al pronunciarse por la victoria de Petro

Watford confirma la transferencia récord del colombiano Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández a un equipo de la MLS

Horacio Orzán, puntero del Torneo Apertura con Melgar: “Queremos regalarle algo lindo al comando técnico”